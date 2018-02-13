Paul McCartney honored with prestigious Israeli prize

Paul McCartney was announced on Monday as one of nine laureates for Israel’s prestigious Wolf Prize.
McCartney is one of two recipients of the 2018 Wolf Prize in Music, President Reuven Rivlin announced.
