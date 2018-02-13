The Knesset approved on Monday night the second and third readings of a bill that would increase the allowances for the disabled.
84 Knesset members supported the bill and none voted against.
Shvat 28, 5778 , 13/02/18
Knesset approves allowance increase for the disabled
