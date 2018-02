Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Monday blasted comments by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who said his government is discussing with the Trump administration a bill which would extend Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

In a statement published by the official PA news agency Wafa, Abu Rudeineh said that unilateral measures by Israel on this issue would not change reality because “the entire settlement is illegal.”