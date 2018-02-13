Hapoel Holon on Monday evening qualified for the finals of the National Basketball Cup after defeating Hapoel Jerusalem 76-67.
Holon will face off against Maccabi Tel Aviv, which beat Maccabi Ashdod 76-73 earlier on Monday.
Shvat 28, 5778 , 13/02/18
Basketball: Hapoel Holon qualifies for finals
