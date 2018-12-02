Women's Network petitions for women Supreme Court judges

The Israel Women's Network petitioned the Supreme Court against the Judicial Appointments Committee today, demanding that the committee appoint women to the court in the upcoming round of appointments scheduled for February 22nd.

The petition read, "The law requires equality between women and men, even in the Supreme Court. The Judicial Appointments Committee is ignoring the law. as if it doesn't exist. The Supreme Court is being asked in this petition to enforce the law on the Judicial Selection Committee until gender equality is established in the Supreme Court itself."