Temporary structures okayed for Netiv Ha'avot residents

The Supreme Planning Administration of the Civil Administration approved the construction of temporary structures for the residents of the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood of Gush Etzion.

"We welcome the approval of the temporary solution," the residents of the neighborhood said. "But we clarify that the solution now approved is a temporary humanitarian response to the residents until Netiv Ha'avot is normalized and the building plan to build hundreds of new housing units approved.

"Unfortunately, this approval comes too late for the residents of Nativ Ha'avot, whose home is slated to be demolished in another three weeks."