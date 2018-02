03:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5778 , 12/02/18 Shvat 27, 5778 , 12/02/18 Sarah Netanyahu at Har Bracha: You are strong Read more Prime Minister's wife pays condolence visit to family of Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal, visits Havat Gilad. ► ◄ Last Briefs