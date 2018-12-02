Cruz: America stands with Israel in wake of Iran's aggression

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday condemned Iran's attack on Israel and urged the world “to take decisive action to stop Iran's expanding terrorist activities.”

“This weekend, Iran committed an unprecedented, blatant act of aggression against our close friend and ally, Israel. Previously, Iranian proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas have used Iranian-provided resources to target Israel, but this escalation was a direct operation by the Iranian military against Israeli territory. This is utterly unacceptable. America stands with Israel, and resolutely against Iran's unprovoked act of war,” Cruz said in a statement.