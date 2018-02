MK Aida Touma Sliman from the Joint List party outraged fellow lawmakers after she rallied for Israeli draft dodgers outside the Tel Hashomer recruitment base in Ramat Gan.

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) called on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to open a criminal investigation against Touma-Suleiman and compared her to fellow Arab-Israeli provocateur Hanin Zoabi.