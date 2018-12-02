01:42
News Briefs

  Shvat 27, 5778 , 12/02/18

50-year-old man shot in Baqa al-Gharbiyye

A 50-year-old man was shot and moderately wounded in the northern Israeli Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye on Sunday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

