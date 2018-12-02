A 50-year-old man was shot and moderately wounded in the northern Israeli Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye on Sunday night.
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.
News Briefs Shvat 27, 5778, 12/02/18
50-year-old man shot in Baqa al-Gharbiyye
