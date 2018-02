Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) said on Sunday that "If Iran continues to threaten and carry out offensive actions against Israel from Syria, we will teach it a lesson that it will never forget."

In an interview with the Saudi Arabian newspaper Elaph, Katz said, as quoted by Ma'ariv, "This is not the first time that Syria has launched missiles at Israel Air Force planes. Israel will continue to maintain aerial superiority and control the skies of the region.”