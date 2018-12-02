23:38 Reported News Briefs Shvat 26, 5778 , 11/02/18 Shvat 26, 5778 , 11/02/18 Wet until Wednesday morning It will be mostly cloudy Sunday night with a chance of very light rain in the north and center. Monday will see a significant drop in temperature with scattered showers during the day, getting stronger in the evening and spreading to the south, accompanied by a chance of thunderstorms and a risk of flash flooding in southern and eastern wadis. The showers and thunderstorms will continue on Tuesday, accompanied by a drop in temperatures to below normal. Snow is forecast over Mount Hermon. The rain will gradually weaken, starting in the evening. There's a possibility of light rain Wednesday morning. Otherwise partly cloudy and warmer. Increasing cloudiness on Thursday with no significant change in temperature. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 15Celsius/59Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 17C/62F; Golan Heights, Haifa: 16/60;

Tel Aviv: 18/64; Be'er Sheva': 20/68; Dead Sea: 23/73; Eilat: 25/77