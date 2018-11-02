Rivlin: We will not stand idly by

President Reuven Rivlin said on Sunday that Saturday's reprisal raids on Syria demonstrated members of the Israel Defense Forces' "DNA of adherence to the goal - they don't return without carrying out the mission, which is a very important value against our enemies."

Speaking after a hospital visit to the pilot and navigator who were injured when their plane went down returning from their mission, Rivlin added, "All those who want to do bad to us must know that it is impossible to disrupt the way of life of the citizens of our country and that we will not stand idly by when someone tries to do so this." He specifically mentioned Iran and its presence on the other side of Israel's northern border.