Shirley Lipnik of Shavei Shomron, who was seriously injured in an accident that took the lives of two of her sons, has come out of a coma at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.
She has trouble talking and is communicating via signs and notes.
|
15:30
Reported
News BriefsShvat 26, 5778 , 11/02/18
Woman injured in fatal Samaria accident regains consciousness
Shirley Lipnik of Shavei Shomron, who was seriously injured in an accident that took the lives of two of her sons, has come out of a coma at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.
She has trouble talking and is communicating via signs and notes.
Last Briefs