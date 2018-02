The Department for the Investigation of Police Officers in the State Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment against a senior officer at the Lev Habira station in Jerusalem for assaulting demonstrators during protests against enlistment of haredi-religious Jews in the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the indictment, the officer beat a 17-year-old during a demonstration in January 2017. In a September 2017 demonstration, he allegedly kicked several participants.