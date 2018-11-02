15:17
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 26, 5778 , 11/02/18

Suspect arrested in Yavne'el stabbing

Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of stabbing and seriously wounding a 56-year-old woman today in Yavne'el.

The suspect is apparently the son of an elderly woman in the care of the victim.

