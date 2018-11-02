Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of stabbing and seriously wounding a 56-year-old woman today in Yavne'el.
News Briefs 11/02/18
Suspect arrested in Yavne'el stabbing
Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of stabbing and seriously wounding a 56-year-old woman today in Yavne'el.
The suspect is apparently the son of an elderly woman in the care of the victim.
