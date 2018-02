14:23 Reported News Briefs Shvat 26, 5778 , 11/02/18 Shvat 26, 5778 , 11/02/18 Due to security situation: Sovereignty bill postponed Read more Coalition heads unanimously decide to postpone vote on bill seeking to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, due to situation in North. ► ◄ Last Briefs