Trump delays release of Democrat counter-memo

Democrats were livid on Saturday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not release the Democratic rebuttal to the Republican intelligence memo alleging FBI abuses of its surveillance authority, sending it back to the House Intelligence Committee for changes.

The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously earlier in the week to release a memo drafted by Democrats to rebut the Republican document that Trump had declassified a week earlier.

In a letter to the committee, White House counsel Donald McGahn said, according to CNN, "Although the President is inclined to declassify the February 5th Memorandum, because the Memorandum contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages, he is unable to do so at this time."