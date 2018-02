22:09 Reported News Briefs Shvat 25, 5778 , 10/02/18 Shvat 25, 5778 , 10/02/18 Indian PM lays wreath on arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat's grave Read more Indian PM Modi meets with Palestinian Authority Chairman Abbas, says he hopes 'Palestine will become a free country in a peaceful manner.' ► ◄ Last Briefs