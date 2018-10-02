UNRWA facing 'existential financial crisis', warns official

UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, is facing an "existential financial crisis" following the United States' decision to cut some of its funding to the organization, UNRWA's representative in New York said Friday, according to AFP.

The U.S. recently announced it would cut some of its funding to UNRWA, citing a need to undertake a fundamental re-examination of the organization, both in the way it operates and the way it is funded.

