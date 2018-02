Four United Nations human rights experts on Friday launched a fresh appeal for Iran to annul the death sentence given to university professor Ahmadreza Djalali, accused of passing information to Israel, AFP reported.

Earlier this week, Iran's Supreme Court rejected a request to review Djalali's sentence.

