Greenblatt: Qatar-Israel partnership can bring relief to Gaza

Jason Greenblatt, the United States' Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Friday reacted to comments by a Qatari official who acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press that cooperation with Israel is needed in order to improve the situation in Gaza.

“Qatar partnering with Israel can bring real relief to the people of Gaza. Ending support for Hamas and focusing on humanitarian aid and reconstruction will end the suffering,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter, alongside a link to the AP interview with the Qatari official, Mohammed Al-Emadi.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)