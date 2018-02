Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs on Friday rioted and clashed with Israeli security forces during a “Day of Rage” in Judea and Samaria, as well as in Gaza.

57 Arabs were reportedly injured, one seriously, in the clashes, reported i24news.

