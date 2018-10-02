U.S. court throws out verdict on Arab Bank's Hamas support

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a 2014 jury verdict finding Arab Bank liable for knowingly supporting terrorist attacks in Israel linked to Hamas, Reuters reported.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ends 13-1/2 years of litigation over Arab Bank’s liability, which the Jordanian lender has disputed, for 24 attacks in and around Israel in the early 2000s.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)