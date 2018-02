15:26 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5778 , 09/02/18 Shvat 24, 5778 , 09/02/18 Israeli MK to meet Austrian vice chancellor Read more Likud MK Yehuda Glick plans meeting with Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, says he received green light from authorities. ► ◄ Last Briefs