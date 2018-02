14:01 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5778 , 09/02/18 Shvat 24, 5778 , 09/02/18 Palestinian man faints, Israeli Border Police come to his aid Border Police paramedic administers first aid to Palestinian Authority Arab who lost consciousness near Hevron's Cave of the Patriarchs. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs