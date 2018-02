13:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5778 , 09/02/18 Shvat 24, 5778 , 09/02/18 New ambassador - new era in relations with Jordan? Read more Dr. Kobi Michael (INSS) speaks about the diplomatic mission to Amman, set to resume after six months of stalled relations. ► ◄ Last Briefs