Syrian Kurdish fighters have detained two British men infamous for their role in the Islamic State’s (ISIS) imprisonment, torture and killing of Western hostages, American officials told The New York Times on Thursday.

The men were part of a group of four ISIS jihadists known as the “Beatles” because of their British accents. Officials identified the two men captured as Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh. They were the last two members of the group to remain at large.