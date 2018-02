Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Thursday criticized Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh after he claimed in a television interview that “powerful forces” had collected information on police officers who were involved in files related to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“Alsheikh should focus on eradicating crime and not on giving interviews to the media. People are being murdered here, and the police should deal with that,” Liberman told Kol Barama radio in an interview.