Police on Thursday evening received a report about a car that was stolen in Rishon Lezion and was travelling northbound.

Police vehicles tracked the vehicle in the Holon area. Near the Holtz junction, the stolen vehicle made a U-turn against the direction of the traffic and collided with another vehicle, injuring three people lightly. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene and police are continuing to search for him.

The three people who were injured were evacuated to hospital.