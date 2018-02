23:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 23, 5778 , 08/02/18 Shvat 23, 5778 , 08/02/18 11 injured in accident in Tiberias One person was moderately injured and ten others were lightly injured on Thursday evening in a collision between two buses in Tiberias. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victims to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs