'We have clung to our land and will continue to do so'

President Reuven Rivlin told the widow of terror victim Rabbi Itamar Yosef Ben-Gal of Har Bracha on Thursday, "In the commandment of consoling mourners, we try to take away a little of the pain that has afflicted you and your family. I came to be with you not only because of the commandment to consolate mourners but also on the personal level of being neighborly."

Reacting to what the mourning family told him about their hope that the settlement enterprise will be strengthened after the terrible murder, Rivlin said, "We have returned to our land, we have clung to our land and we will continue to do so."

