Distancing of Jewish Power CEO from Samaria cancelled

The Petah Tikva Magistrates Court has overturned an order expelling Zvi Succot, Director General of Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudi), from Samaria. The police sought to remove Succot from the region for a period of 15 days,

Succot was arrested when he tried to block a road to Palestinian Authority traffic as part of a protest after the attack in which Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal was murdered at the entrance to Ariel. Attorney Avichai Hajabi of the Honenu legal-aid organization claimed that the offense was not commensurate with the restriction, and that the other people involved in the incident were released without any conditions. The judge accepted the arguments and also cancelled the order in view of the fact that Succoth has no criminal record.