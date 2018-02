14:17 Reported News Briefs Shvat 23, 5778 , 08/02/18 Shvat 23, 5778 , 08/02/18 Liberman welcomes 1st-ever Russian-speaking judge at Zionist Court of the US Defense Minister and Chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu political party Avigdor Liberman has welcomed the appointment of New York lawyer Marlen Kruzhkov to the Zionist Court of the American Zionist Movement, the first Russian-speaking judge so selected. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs