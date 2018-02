13:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 23, 5778 , 08/02/18 Shvat 23, 5778 , 08/02/18 Likud Minister to Arutz Sheva: 'We will convince Netanyahu to convince the US' Read more Minister Ze'ev Elkin is undeterred by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's reported delay of a sovereignty bill for Judea and Samaria, saying, "Those who persevere will see results." ► ◄ Last Briefs