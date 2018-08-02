Shaked: Appoint more female corporate directors

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked expressed hope on Thursday, that "we will find a model of incentives that will enable controlling shareholders to appoint more female directors." Speaking at the annual meeting to update directors on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, she added, "It is not right to do so as compulsory legislation, but rather as a positive incentive."

Shaked noted, "Today, the economy has managers at the highest levels: Bank of Israel Governor, Supervisor of Banks, CEOs at the highest level. A similar thing exists in the judicial system: there are 52 percent judges, in addition to the Supreme Court president, the director general of the Ministry of Justice and me as the justice minister." She said she is encouraging firms to involve women, saying that to do so only enhances a company.