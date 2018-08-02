Dozens of Holocaust survivors, protesting Poland's new Holocaust Law, have broken into the Polish embassy compound in Tel Aviv.
Guards are trying to prevent them from entering the embassy building and are threatening to disperse them by force.
News BriefsShvat 23, 5778 , 08/02/18
Holocaust survivors break into Polish embassy grounds
