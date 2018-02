North Korea stressed on Wednesday it has no intention of meeting U.S officials during the Winter Olympics that begin in South Korea on Friday, Reuters reported, citing the North's official KCNA news agency.

The clarification came a day after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in the town of Pyeongchang, said he did not rule out meetings with North Korean officials on the sidelines of the Olympics.