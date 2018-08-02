Police Commissioner: 'Information was collected about PM's investigators'

Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh claimed on Wednesday that “powerful elements”, as he put it, collected information about investigators who dealt, among other things, with files linked to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"There are pressures on those involved in the investigation. There are people searching the area to gather information about the officers. That means they start asking questions about police interrogators and hang around their neighbors, and we know that this is their profession,” Alsheikh told the Uvda program hosted by journalist Ilana Dayan, which airs on Channel 12.