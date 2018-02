The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday announced it had busted a global cyber crime ring, saying it indicted 36 people accused of trafficking in stolen identities and causing more than $530 million in losses to consumers.

The cyber crime network, operating as an online discussion forum known as “Infraud,” ran a sophisticated scheme that facilitated the purchase and sale of Social Security numbers, birthdays and passwords that had been stolen from around the world, the department said.