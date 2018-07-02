Yesh Atid's Pnima Tamano- Shata will replace recently-resigned Yaakov Peri in the Knesset. Peri resigned on Wednesday over fallout from a news report last month alleging misconduct while Peri ran the Shin Bet internal security service.
News BriefsShvat 22, 5778 , 07/02/18
Pnina Tamano-Shata to replace Yaakov Peri in Knesset
Yesh Atid's Pnima Tamano- Shata will replace recently-resigned Yaakov Peri in the Knesset. Peri resigned on Wednesday over fallout from a news report last month alleging misconduct while Peri ran the Shin Bet internal security service.
