15:31 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5778 , 07/02/18 Shvat 22, 5778 , 07/02/18 Construction worker injured after falling from a roof A 40-year-old construction worker in the Israeli-Arab city of Tira was moderately injured after falling off a roof. Paramedics evacuated him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba with injuries on his upper body.