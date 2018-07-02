Construction worker injured after falling from a roof

A 40-year-old construction worker in the Israeli-Arab city of Tira was moderately injured after falling off a roof. Paramedics evacuated him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba with injuries on his upper body.
