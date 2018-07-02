Zionist Union head slams Judea and Samaria annexation bill

Zionist Union head Avi Gabbay slammed news that a bill that would annex Judea and Samaria will be voted on by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation next Sunday. Gabbay claimed that Netanyahu was succumbing to pressure from the Jewish Home in order to distract from the upcoming police recommendations over whether to press charges against the premier.

"Land for corruption: On the eve of the police decision on the corruption scandal and the serious suspicions of receiving bribes from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the political bribery comes: land for corruption, bribery, annexation," alleged Gabbay. "Netanyahu is willing to sell the Jewish majority in return for his political survival," added Gabbay.