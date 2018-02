15:22 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5778 , 07/02/18 Shvat 22, 5778 , 07/02/18 Yair Lapid insists he is not anti-haredi Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid insisted that he is not anti-haredi and does not plan on building future electoral campaigns on attacking the haredi community. "I am in favor of dialogue with the haredim but I have principles. Every person has the right to educate his children as he wants. I have no interest in getting haredi students to stop studying," Lapid told the haredi Kol Beramah radio station. ► ◄ Last Briefs