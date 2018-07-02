Lebanon says Israeli border fence violates its sovereignty

The Lebanese Supreme Security Council has announced that it will battle Israel's construction of a wall on the Israeli-Lebanese border. Israel has been steadily constructing the fence in order to thwart a cross-border Hezbollah attack. "We are giving our military forces the political protection to act against any Israeli aggression on the border - on land and at sea," it said in a Statement. "The Israeli fence on our border violates our sovereignty and violates Resolution 1701. We will continue to act on all levels."

The Lebanese Supreme Council is headed by the Lebanese president and is responsible for approving the country's defensive policy measures. Other members include Lebanon's prime minister and defense, foreign affairs, finance, interior and economy ministers.