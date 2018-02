15:07 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5778 , 07/02/18 Shvat 22, 5778 , 07/02/18 Palestinian Authority to discuss with Russia freezing out US in peace talks Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed steps to freeze out the US from peace negotiations with Israel, the Russian language Interfax reported. Abbas is scheduled to meet with Putin in Sochi on February 12. ► ◄ Last Briefs