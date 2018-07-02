Four Bedouins traveling in a private vehicle in Be'er Sheva ran over a police officer from the traffic department in the afternoon and lightly injured him.
The officer was evacuated to the Soroka Hospital for medical treatment.
News BriefsShvat 22, 5778 , 07/02/18
Bedouins run over police officer during escape attempt
