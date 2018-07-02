00:13
  Shvat 22, 5778 , 07/02/18

Bedouins run over police officer during escape attempt

Four Bedouins traveling in a private vehicle in Be'er Sheva ran over a police officer from the traffic department in the afternoon and lightly injured him.

The officer was evacuated to the Soroka Hospital for medical treatment.

