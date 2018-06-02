Israel to Poland: We have reservations about Holocaust law

The Foreign Ministry has sounded a cooperative note in response to the Polish president's announcement that he will approve a bill, which provides a sentence of three years' imprisonment to anyone who will mention Poland's role in the Holocaust.

The ministry said, "Israel continues to work with the authorities in Poland and expresses the Israeli reservations regarding the Polish bill, noting that the Polish president referred the law to the Constitutional Court for clarification and hopes that in the period before the verdict is passed, it will be possible to agree on inserting changes and corrections to the law." It was also written, "Israel and Poland have a common responsibility to investigate and preserve the history of the Holocaust."