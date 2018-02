Chairwoman Shuli Moalem Refaeli of the Jewish Home Knesset faction has demanded the expulsion of the Polish diplomatic team from Israel and the return of Israel's ambassador from Warsaw, following the approval of the Holocaust law in Poland by President Andrzej Duda.

Moalem Refaeli added, "True, it's dramatic, but a country that rewrites the history of the Holocaust is not a friend of Israel."