14:17 Reported News Briefs Shvat 21, 5778 , 06/02/18 Shvat 21, 5778 , 06/02/18 PA mother and daughter suspected of planning attack It was disclosed today that police and Border Guards arrested two a 48-year-old Palestinian Authority mother and her 16-year-old daughter last week on suspicion of intent to carry out a terror attack, possession of a weapon, incitement to terrorism, shooting in a built-up area, and assaulting police officers. The detention of the two was extended until Sunday.